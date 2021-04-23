Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, April 22, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

William Paul Hardin, 53, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bon is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:11 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Adam Dale Meier, 32, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Herman Lee Pilkerton, 56, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed. Booked at 2:58 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Richard Allen Johnson, 42, Louisville, alcohol intoxication in a public place; assault, third-degree, inmate assault on correctional employee. No bond listed. Booked at 4:19 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Nathaniel Lee Ferguson, 22, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 6:01 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Samuel Gerald Bartley, 38, Bardstown, non-payment of fines. Bond is $677 cash. Booked at 6:21 p.m. April 22, 2021.

Michael David Goldy, 42, Lexington, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 8:29 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Antonio Eugene Lugo, 42, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $350 cash. Booked at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021.

