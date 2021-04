Posted by admin

Video: Nelson County Board of Education full meeting, Tuesday, April 20, 2021

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, April 23, 2021 — The Nelson County Board of Education met Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in a special-called meeting at Cox’s Creek Elementary School. Among the action taken by the board, it reviewed plans to merge the district’s middle schools and high schools, and heard parents’ reaction to that plan. Running time: About 3 hours and 13 minutes.

-30-