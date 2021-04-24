Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, April 23, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Michael Scott Norman, 52, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession drug paraphernalia; probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 10:43 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021.

Anthony Quinn Lewis, 57, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 12:38 Friday, April 23, 2021.

Crystal Dawn Hoard, 44, Springfield, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; receiving stolen property under $10,000; criminal mischief, first-degree; theft of services; persistent felony offender, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 1:13 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021.

Michael Lee Swift, 32, Bardstown, receiving stolen property under $10,000; criminal mischief, first-degree; theft of services; persistetn felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:26 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2021.

John Wayne Phillips, 39, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds). No bond listed. Booked at 5:19 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021.

Charles Dale Harris, 31, New Haven, strangulation, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession controlled substance first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 7:38 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021.

Steven Eric Brown, 37, New Haven, failure to appear (2 counts); serving bench warrant for court (2 counts). Bond total is $35,915 cash. Booked at 8:35 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021.

Robert Lee Cobble, 48, Bloomfield, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 10:11 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021.

Traci Michelle Ruelas, 30, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 10:56 p.m. April 23, 2021.

