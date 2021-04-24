Posted by admin

Town & Country Bank and Trust announces longtime employee’s retirement

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, April 23, 2021 — Town & Country Bank announced Friday the upcoming retirement of longtime employee Theresa Hurst. Theresa is a senior vice president and mortgage manager.

THERESA HURST

She has been a dedicated employee of the bank and a passionate volunteer in local organizations for more than 38 years, though her commitment to the community and Town & Country will not end with her retirement from her full-time role. She will continue to serve as a mortgage development officer for the bank.

“Theresa’s experience and dedication have been a driving force at Town & Country Bank and Trust Co.” stated Raffo Wimsett, President & CEO. “We wish her much joy in her transition to retirement and are pleased that she will continue to be a resource and representative of our team.”

Community members are welcomed stop in and wish her well from Monday, April 26 through Wednesday, April 28, and on her final day in the office, Monday, May 3rd.

-30-