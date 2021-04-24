Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Martha Barber, 103, Springfield

Mary Martha Barber, 103, of N. Doctor St., Springfield, died at 2:54 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at her home.

She is survived by two daughters, Ann Barber Cieslik of Springfield and Sara (Benny) O’Daniel of Bardstown; two sons, Richard Felton Barber of Bend, Ore., and Hal Barber of Des Moines, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with burial in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, and 7-9:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, with a 7 p.m. Sunday prayer service.

Contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Hosparus of Green River.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

