Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, April 24, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, April 24, 2021

Emily Allen, 21, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury) No bond listed. Booked at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021.

