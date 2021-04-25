Posted by admin

Obituary: Anna Ray Hickman, 88, Bardstown

Anna Ray Hickman, 88, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 5, 1932, in Louisville to the late Russell and Susie Lewis Keene. She was a retired employee of the former Owens-Illinois (now American Fuji Seal) and was a member of St. John A.M.E. Zion Church where she was a deaconess.

She was a member of the Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society, served on the usher board, and was a ministry of kindness steward. She was also a Kentucky Colonel, a past worthy matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Queen of Nelson Chapter 87, a volunteer for the Ladies Auxiliary at Flaget Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Abraham Lincoln American Legion Post 167 Ladies Auxiliary. Her favorite pasttimes were going to the boat and visiting Las Vegas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Toby” Hickman; and a brother, Russell Lewis Keene.

She is survived by 4 daughters, Katherine Lewis of Austin, Texas, Paula (Richard) Mason of Spring Hill, Fla., Brenda Hickman of Bardstown, and Phyllis (Darren) Johnson of Roanoke, Va.; four sons, William “Billy” (Elsa) Hickman of San Diego, Calif., Donald Ray Hickman, Jeffrey (Regina) Hickman, both of Bardstown, and Glenn (Angela) Hickman of Westerville, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Rosie Robinson of Lexington; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, the funeral is private and will be live streamed on www.houghlingreenwell.com. The Rev. Roscoe Linton will officiate with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

