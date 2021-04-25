Posted by admin

Obituary: Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Rucker, 24, Bardstown

Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Rucker, 24, of Bardstown, died Friday April 23, 2021, at his home. He was born May 3, 1996, in Bardstown. He was an employee of Pizza Hut and a graduate of ECTC. He enjoyed traveling, hiking, nature, and music, in which he played guitar, drums, keyboard, saxophone, and trombone. He loved his family dearly, and especially adored his niece and nephews, who called him “Uncle Nick”. Nick was loved by all who knew him.

NICHOLAS “NICK” ANDREW RUCKER

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Adonna R. Brewer; and his maternal grandfather, Jimmie Morrow.

He is survived by his mother, Angela Parkerson of Owensboro; his father, Arron Rucker of St. Cloud, Fla.; two sisters, Courtney (Daniel) Roten of Bardstown and Hannah Rucker of Boca Raton, Fla.; one brother, Brandon Johnson of Bardstown; his maternal grandmother, Joyce Price; his paternal grandfather, Carl Boblitt; one niece, Emberleigh; seven nephews, Aiden, Alex, Tayte, Bentley, Ryder, Braylon, and Christopher; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-