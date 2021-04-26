Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Lee Parrott, 92, Springfield

Robert Lee Parrott, 92, of Jimtown Road, Springfield, died Friday, April 23, 2021.

ROBERT LEE PARROTT

He is survived by two daughters, Jean (Tommy) Butcher of Galax, Va., and Sandy (Terry) Warner of Springfield; one son, Bob (Susan) Parrott of Springfield; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, and 7-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, with a 7 p.m. prayer service Tuesday at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-