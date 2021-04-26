Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, April 25, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, April 25, 2021

Kyrie Jo Canales, 29, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 3:33 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Richard Coughlin, 41, Walnut, Calif., alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 7:13 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Tamatha Lynn Goodlett, 47, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; cultivating marijuana, less than 5 plants; possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Joshua Hall, 37, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); tampering with physical evidence; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation (for felony offense); persistent felony offender, first-degree; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); shock probation in felony convictions. No bond listed. Booked at 11:29 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Lauren Brooks Mitchell, 32, Louisville, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 11:56 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021.

-30-