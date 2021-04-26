Posted by admin

Traffic stop leads to local man’s arrest on outstanding warrants, drug charges

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, April 26, 2021 — A routine traffic stop Sunday evening led to the arrest of a Bardstown man on drug charges.

JOSHUA HALL

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:44 p.m. Sunday, a Nelson County deputy conducted a traffic stop of a Ford Mustang on Windrift Court off Pottershop Road. While running the occupants’ drivers licenses, it was determined that a passenger, 37-year-old Joshua Hall of Bardstown, had outstanding arrest warrants in Taylor County.

While Hall was being placed under arrest, it was determined he was in possession of a Planters nut canister that contained cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Hall was arrested on charges that include possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); tampering with physical evidence; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested on the Taylor County warrants on charges of probation violation (for felony offense); persistent felony offender, first-degree; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); and shock probation in felony convictions.

Hall was booked into the Nelson County Jail at 11:29 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021.

