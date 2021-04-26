Posted by admin

Obituary: Joan E. Krausen of Bardstown

Joan E. Krausen of Bardstown died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Jewish Hospital Louisville. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and became the secretary to the executive chef of the Hotel Aster on Time Square up until she and her husband started a family. She and her husband were founding members of Hope Lutheran Church in New York.

JOAN E. KRAUSEN

In 1972 she moved to Bardstown with her family. She became involved with several community clubs. The most near and dear to her heart was Flaget Memorial Hospital Auxiliary where she served as president.

She was a limited partner of Edward Jones where she worked for 25 years, and a current member of First Presbyterian Church of Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Krausen; her parents, Henry and Elsie Rumph; and one sister, Elsa DeWalt.

She is survived by two daughters, Janis Lewis of Arvada, Colo. and Lisa (Tony) Cushing of Taylorsville; two sons, Robert (Pat) Krausen of Fairfield Glade, Tenn., and William (Angie) Krausen of Villa Hills; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a cherished childhood friend, Jean Brown of New York.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. John Sanderson officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2012, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Flaget Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and/or First Presbyterian Church Bardstown.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-