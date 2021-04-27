Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, April 26, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, April 25, 2021

Solomon Matthew Goode, 22, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $703 cash. Booked at 3:39 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021.

Ezekiel Thomas Stallings, 25, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021.

Scott Jason Lucas, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 10:50 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021.

Brittany Renee Price, 29, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; driving with a license/negligence in an accident; possession of marijuana; trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); license to be in possession; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 11:32 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021.

