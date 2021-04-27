Posted by admin

Obituary: Betty Jean Allen, 94, formerly of Bardstown

Betty Jean Allen, 94, of Clay City, formerly of Bardstown, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at her home. She was born on April 18, 1927, in Louisville to the late Ira Nelson and Bertha Mae Crumpton Stevens. She was a retired registered nurse and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Mitchell Allen; one sister, Virginia Lee Thompson; and two brothers, Ira Nelson Stevens Jr. and James Edward Stevens.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Johnson of Clay City and Nancy Lindsay of Houston; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Stanton Christian Church in Stanton with Bro. Greg Webb officiating. Burial is at 2 p.m. in the Bardstown Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

