Posted by admin

Obituary: Daniel James Turner, 47, Bardstown

Daniel James Turner, 47, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 28, 1974, in St. Louis, Mo. He was employed as a Senior Product Designer at Venminder in Elizabethtown and was previously employed at Jack Henry. He loved music, especially jazz. He also like magic, computers and was a proud father.

DANIEL JAMES TURNER

He was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Turner.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Mattingly Turner; two sons, Daniel “D.J.” Turner of New York and Zachary Turner of Bardstown; his parents, Charles and Sharon Turner of Phoenix, Ariz.; one nephew, Dalton Turner of Phoenix, Ariz.; and one niece, Shelby Turner of Phoenix, Ariz.

In following his wishes, cremation was chosen and a celebration of life is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a time of sharing and remembrance at 7 p.m.

The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to Team Rubi Con at www.teamrubiconusa.org.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-