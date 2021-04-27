Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Thomas Clan, 63, New Haven

Joseph Thomas Clan, 63, of New Haven, died Monday, April 26, 2021 at Baptist Health Louisville. He loved the Lord and attended Little Mission Baptist Church. He was a retired employee of the Nelson County Road Department. He enjoyed old cars, hunting and fishing, NASCAR, MOPAR, and loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph L. And Margaret Ray Clan.

He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Douglas Clan; two daughters, Stacy Clan and Amy Donnelly (Aaron); one son, Joseph Dale Clan (Ashley); four sisters, Bonnie Carney (Dwayne), Barbara Brady, Eva Kitchens (Dwight), and Mary Norris (Jerry Parkerson); seven grandchildren, Chelsea, Brandon, Brittany, Katie, Kaylee, Lincoln, Noah, and his one on the way, “Little Everett”.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Rolling Fork Christian Church with burial to follow in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

