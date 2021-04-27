Posted by admin

Obituary: Michael Perry Searcy, 73, Bardstown

Michael Perry Searcy, 73, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 1, 1947, in Louisville. He was a 1965 graduate of Southern High School in Louisville. He earned his B.A. from Eastern Kentucky University and his master’s degree from Xavier University in New Orleans. He was retired from a long and successful career in human resources. He made getting along with people at work easier for everyone. He loved his family, basketball, baseball, and animals, especially his dogs, and dad jokes. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Candice Sandstrom Searcy (March 30, 2021); and his father, Perry Levin Searcy.

He is survived by his mother, Frances Hollis Searcy of Louisville; one daughter, Emily Searcy of St. Charles, Ill.; one son, William Tran of Bardstown; three brothers, Maury Searcy of Indianapolis, and Hollis Searcy and Mark Searcy, both of Louisville; and several beloved grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Thne funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, and 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the ministries of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth or the Humane Society of Nelson County.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

