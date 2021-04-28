Posted by admin

Obituary: William ‘Will’ Kabren Logan, 18, Bardstown

William “Will” Kabren Logan, 18, of Bardstown, died Thursday, April 22, 2021 at his home. He was born Nov. 30, 2002, in Lexington. He was a senior at Bardstown High School, excelled in football and played basketball. He was well known throughout the community.

He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Aidra Logan.

He is survived by his mother, Cabrina Logan of Bardstown; his father, William Redd of Lexington; one sister, Shenquella Tongue of Louisville; two brothers, Kendrick (Porsha) Logan of Lexington and Kirklen Logan of Bardstown; his maternal grandparents, Ada Logan and Joe and Mary Logan of Bardstown; his paternal grandparents, Wanda and Roger Griffith of Lexington and William Lydian of Bardstown; two special aunts, Anissa Payne and Anita Scott; one special uncle, Lance Logan; several other aunts and uncles; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

The funeral is noon Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Parkway Baptist Church with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, and 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

-30-