Obituary: Mary Carole Thompson Corbett, 77, Bardstown

Mary Carole Thompson Corbett, 77, of Bardstown, died quietly on April 26, 2021, surrounded by her three daughters. She was born Dec. 27, 1943, to the late Mary Louise Gilkey Thompson and Charles Leland “Goat” Thompson.

She graduated from St. Joseph Elementary and Bethlehem High School. She raised her family in Louisville while attending Spalding University where she graduated as a registered nurse. She was employed as a critical care nurse at St. Joseph’s Infirmary and a cardiac catheterization nurse at Audubon Hospital until she retired. She and her husband, Jody, returned to Bardstown in the 80’s. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church where she served on the Bereavement Committee, the church picnic and other events. She was a positive influence on those around her, always had a kind word, and was loved by all. She was a devoted wife and mother with the caretaking heart of a nurse even outside of her profession. She loved her family and community and would never let a visitor go hungry. She spent several years caring for her dearly beloved husband of 57 years, Joseph L. Corbett Jr., who died in October 2020.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Charlene (Joe) Shelburne.

She is survived by three daughters, Amy Corbett, Marilyn (Rick) Hagan and Karen Corbett; one sister, Cathy Thompson; two brothers, Charles L. “Chuch” (Anne) Thompson Jr. and Chris (Dana) Thompson; five grandchildren, Victoria (Kyle) Conniff, Wyatt Hagan, Wade Hagan, Corby McCloskey and Luke Hagan; and her beloved pet and constant companion, Annie.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

