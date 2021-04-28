Posted by admin

Bethlehem Banshees honored at start of Tuesday’s Bardstown City Council meeting

Mayor Dick Heaton reads a proclamation honoring the Bethlehem Banshees basketball team for their run to the state Sweet 16 tournament.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 — The Bethlehem Banshees basketball team was recognized by a proclamation by Mayor Dick Heaton for their level of game play that propelled them to the state’s Sweet 16 basketball tournament — the second such appearance by the team in school history.

At Tuesday’s Bardstown City Council meeting, Heaton introduced the members of the team and coach Jason Clark to the council and online audience. The Banshees finished the season with an admirable 26-5 record.

RETURN TO IN-PERSON MEETINGS. The council discussed when the council could return to in-person meetings in the council’s chambers next the Rec Center on Xavier Drive.

With changes to the mask mandate to allow outdoor gatherings under 1,000 without masks, the council discussed how it can safely gather in person without putting members of the public in jeopardy.

Greg Ashworth, the city’s human resources director, reminded the council that the mask mandate is still in effect for all indoor meetings of any size.

Heaton said he and Ashworth would keep alert for coming changes in the mask mandate that will allow the council to meet in person once again.

SEPTIC SERVICE CHARGES. The council held first reading on a change to the city’s ordinances regarding septic pumping companies who dumping their sewage into the city’s sewer system.

According to Jessica Filiatreau, city engineer, the city hasn’t updated the cost for those services in 10 years. The ordinance raises the rate for a 1,000 gallong load from $16 to $78. The rate for 100 gallons goes from $1.60 to $7.80.

The majority of cities surveyed charge up to $80 for handling a 1,000 gallon load, she said. The change will make the city competitive and cover the extra maintenance costs that the solids can create when they are pumped into the city’s sewer sytem by the haulers.

In other business, the council:

— approved the proposed no parking signs to replace the existing signs on the Marketplace building next to Mammy’s Kitchen. The building owners have a 60 day period to replace the signs.

— approved a mobile food vender application from Pappy’s. The vendor plans to locate at Lux Row Distillery on special event weekends, according to city clerk Gary Little.

— approved the campus sign plan proposed by Heaven Hill Distilleries. The signs are design to assist visitors with navigating the campus and to the expanding visitor center.

The council held an executive session for “discussions between a public agency and a representative of a business entity and discussions concerning a specific proposal, if open discussions would jeopardize the siting, retention, expansion or upgrading of the business.”

No action was taken.

NEXT UP. The council will next meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

-30-