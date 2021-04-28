Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Robert Matthew Campbell, 36, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts). Booked at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Mercede Diane Atwell, 27, Harrodsburg, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; failure to wear seat belts (2 counts); no registration plates; no registration receipt; insufficient head lamps; no operators license; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Frederick Scott, 57, Louisville, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; obstructed vision or windshield; no registration plates; giving officer false name or address; probation violation (for technical violation); failure to appear. Bond total is $6,500 cash. Booked at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Shanna Marie Peake, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

-30-