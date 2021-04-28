Posted by admin

Obituary: Marshel Cranmer, 87, Boston

Marshel Cranmer, 87, of Boston, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Shelby County to his parents, Harry and Mary Martha Nation Cranmer. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church, worked in construction, was a former employee at DuPont and was a member of the Local 576 Laborers’ Union.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Nellie Scrogham, Corine Frazier, Margaret Peach, Stella Dever and Jane Scrogham; two brothers, Harry Thomas Cranmer and James Noble Cranmer; and two grandsons, Greg Cranmer and Gary Mullins.

Survivors include his wife, Rosie Lee Nix Cranmer; six daughters, Connie Gale Kerr, Vickie Sue Yates (Ronnie), Cindy Lugene Allen (Jackie), Glenda Faye Bowman (Ronnie), Anita Jane Desurne (Sam), and Milissa Kay Cissell (Don); five sons, Marshall Edward Cranmer (Cindy), Ricky Joe Cranmer (Angela), Donald Lee Cranmer, Roger Scott Cranmer and Bryan Keith Cranmer (Tasha); three sisters, Christina Burgin, Helen Tingle (Bob) and Erma Wilson (Bill); one brother, Jack Cranmer; 24 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with a private burial to follow in the Cranmer Family Cemetery in Boston.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, and and after 9 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at the funeral home in Boston.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

