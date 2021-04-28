Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Haig Levonian, 93

Robert Haig Levonian, 93, of Bardstown, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, just two days shy of his 94th birthday. He was born in Athens, Greece to Professor Lootfy Levonian and Victoria Sarkissian Levoniana, a distinguished Armenian family, on April 24, 1927 .

He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Helen (1932) who is buried in The First Cemetery in Athens; and one brother, Dr. Rendel Levonian (2017).

He and his brother attended a Quaker boarding school near Banbury, England until World War II broke out and the family left for the United States. During the confusion of the departure, he was separated from the family and eventually wound up in Paris for the duration of the war and was recruited for the French Underground as a teenager and then was a short lived member of the French Foreign Legion. After the war, having had no high school experience, he studied for months and passed the French Baccalaureat and was admitted to the School of Engineering in Birmingham, England. He came to the United States in 1948 on a tennis scholarship to continue his engineering studies at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. In 1949 he interrupted his studies to work for Bechtel Corporation which was building the Trans Arabian Pipeline from Saudi Arabia on the Persian Gulf to Sidon, Lebanon. In 1953 he traveled to Southern California to finish his engineering degree and began working for Forest Lawn Company which eventually led him to opening his company, LCB & Associates, specializing in designing and building cemeteries throughout the United States.

In 1969 on a flight from Burbank to San Jose there was one seat left on the plane and he found himself sitting next to Suzanne Johnson from New Haven. This 45 minute flight resulted in finding his life partner of 52 years. The couple traveled the world for business and pleasure. Their travels took them to Italy to search for marble and granite for the cemetery projects and then to countries all over Europe. At age 88, his wife made him retire and convinced him to move to her home state. He always quipped that he spoke five languages but he never mastered Kentuckian.

He was known as an extraordinarily generous person, and entertaining storyteller, a dispenser of wisdom, and above all as having a kind heart. He considered becoming an American citizen his highest accomplishment.

He is survived by his wife Suzanne of Bardstown; his brothers widow, Hilde Levonian of Orange, Calif.; many nieces and nephews to whom he was a mentor and cheerleader; and a host of friends around the United States and the world.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2021, at the Pavilion at St. Catherine Church Cemetery in New Haven with the Rev. Wayne Jenkins presiding.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN. 38105 or online at StJude.org or to the Humane Society of your choice.

