Posted by admin

Obituary: Sharon Maurine Shopnitz Bade, 78, Bardstown

Sharon Maurine Shopnitz Bade, 78, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Nov. 1, 1942 in Elmhurst, Ill. She started her family in Elmhurst, however found herself following her husband and his career that took them too many states during their 55 years together. Together, she and her husband raised five children. She was a devoted grandmother who loved nothing more than spending time with her nine grandchildren on Bittersweet Farm where she settled in and fell in love with country life. She was a devoted sister who enjoyed her yearly sister retreats. She was a dedicated friend that believed everyone deserved to be loved and valued.

Her hobbies included cooking, reading, raising golden retrievers, horses and equestrian sports, bird watching, learning about Native American culture and collecting antique tableware. She played the classical guitar and enjoyed playing at Mass while her husband sang.

She and her husband spent every summer with immediate and extended family in their favorite spot at Antler Lake in Minnesota, fishing and enjoying the great outdoors. She spent more than 25 years devoted to compassionate palliative care. She was a founding member of Hospice of Nelson County. She and her colleagues dedicated their lives to serving and honoring the dignity of patients on their journey to life everlasting. And as life often comes full circle, she too was given the gift that she had given so many others and for that, her family remain forever grateful.

“To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die” because in her, God’s light will ever shine through.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Joseph Bade; her parents, Beverly and John Shopnitz; one sister, Sandy Erb; and one brother, Gary Shopnitz.

She is survived by four daughters, Kathleen Bade, Kristin Voltarel, Lisa Bade Cornish (Kevin), and Susan (Suki) Brown; one son, Christopher Bade; two sisters, Terry Senne (Mike) and Tracey Ripplinger (Mike); nine grandchildren, Bailey Clayton (John), Madeleine Cornish, Ryan Berzins, Olivia Cornish (Reid Thacker), Payton Brown (Matthew Norcia), Claire Voltarel, Jillian Cornish, Reese Brown, and Olsen McClain; and six great-grandchildren.

The memorial service is 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Dixie Kimberlin officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-