Video: Superintendent Wes Bradley interview on WBRT’s Bradford & Brooks

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, April 28, 2021 — NC Schools Superintendent Wes Bradley was interviewed on WBRT’s Bradford & Brooks radio show on Tuesday, April 28, 2021, about the community campus plan that will eventually bring the district’s middle school students onto the campus of the two high schools. Running time: 45 minutes, 7 seconds.