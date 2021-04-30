Posted by admin

Obituary: Brenda Carol Shewmaker, 79, Boston

Brenda Carol Shewmaker, 79, of Boston, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Louisville. She was born April 10, 1942, in Boston. She worked several years for South Central Bell, and was a member of Youngers Creek Baptist Church. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and had a great sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles C. and Ethel Pauline Barnes; her husband, Clellon “Kelly” Shewmaker; three brothers James Owen, Charles, and Eddie; and two granddaughters both named Lisa.

She is survived by her one son, Kelly Shewmaker; two stepchildren, Gary Shewmaker and Linda McNally; four sisters, Elaine (Mike) Girard, Edie (Dave) Richardson, Martha (Roger) Bennett, and Cathy Fox; four brothers, Joe (Rachel) Barnes, David (Cookie) Barnes, Steve (Marie) Barnes, and Mike (Cathy) Barnes; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Willisburg Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Lewis officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations can be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Youngers Creek Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

