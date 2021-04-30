Posted by admin

Higdon: REAL ID deadline extended; now available in the region by appointment

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Thursday, April 29, 2021 — As Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, I want to provide you a reminder and update on Kentucky’s new federally compliant REAL IDs or Voluntary Travel ID. Suppose you do not have an alternative form of ID such as a passport by May 3, 2023. In that case, you will need the new REAL ID to board a domestic airline and enter military bases or a federal building like the White House (this does not include offices such as Social Security Administration, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, etc.). The deadline to obtain a REAL ID has been changed several times. There was a deadline in place for October 1, but that has been pushed back to May of 2023 due to COVID-19.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

What I do not want to get lost in the conversation is that all residents of Kentucky do not have to go through the hassle of getting the new REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses. I am not planning to get one, and I suspect others might find the new type of license unnecessary. Many Kentuckians have a valid passport or passport card that will allow them to enter any federal facility or board a plane. I plan to get a passport card and keep my standard driver’s license. A passport card can be purchased for $65 if you currently have a valid passport. Also, let me remind you that if you never plan to board a commercial flight, visit a military base or federal courthouse, a standard Kentucky driver’s license will continue to be all you need to drive in Kentucky or for ID purposes.

If you do not want a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, your current Kentucky driver’s license is still valid and will continue to be until its renewal date. When that time comes, turn in your old license for a standard version of the new driver’s license. You can still use the Standard license to apply for federal benefits, access health and medical services, participate in law enforcement proceedings and investigations, operate a vehicle, and vote or register to vote. These facts also apply to commercial and motorcycle licenses, permits, and state-issued personal identification cards.

Kentucky delayed complying with REAL ID as long as it was possible. Many had wishful thoughts the federal government would abandon the mandate, which was enacted following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The state REAL ID law passed in 2017, and since that time, the United States Department for Homeland Security (DHS) has granted Kentucky multiple extensions to become compliant.

Early in 2020—before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic—the Governor and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) held a press conference announcing the opening of regional offices to assist Kentuckians with obtaining a REAL ID. The technology did not and does not exist at our local circuit clerk’s offices. In hopes of addressing this, KYTC had established several regional offices throughout the state that serve as hubs to provide new IDs. I want to encourage you to take a moment to visit drive.ky.gov to find information on this matter. There is understandably a lot of confusion surrounding this topic, and the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic threw a wrench in our ability to travel and visit offices in person over the past 14 months. I hope that by providing this information to you directly, some might avoid frustrations in acquiring their IDs.

If you get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, be mentally prepared. These new licenses are a drastic change from the driver’s license we are used to. To apply for the REAL ID, you will have to provide documentation confirming your identity. The drive.ky.gov website has an IDocument Guide and a helpful quiz you can take to help you determine what is needed. The following are some documents you will need:

PROOF OF IDENTITY. This can be a birth certificate. If you need to obtain a certified copy, contact the Office of Vital Statistics at 502-564-4212 or find their web page on the Cabinet for Health and Family Services website at chfs.ky.gov. If your name has changed from the name listed on your documents, you will also need to provide proof documents that show a direct link between your name changes, such as a marriage certificate, divorce decree, legal name court order, or valid U.S. military ID. Name matchups on documents will be a critical requirement.

PROOF OF SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER. You can go to SSA.GOV or call 1-800-772-1213 to request a replacement card. Recent IRS forms (1099 or W-2) that show your social security number or a paycheck stub from an employer with the same information will be accepted.

PROOF OF RESIDENCY. One for the standard ID option; two for the REAL ID. A Kentucky driver’s license may be used as one of the two required proofs of address.

DHS has guided states through this process. We have seen some loosening of document requirements over the last couple of years. For example, laminated social security cards were initially not accepted. That has been changed, and a laminated card will be a valid form of identification.

You can schedule an appointment at a regional office near you by going to drive.ky.gov and selecting the office you wish to visit. You will be shown available dates and times. Bring the required forms of identification previously listed to your appointment. Regional offices currently open include the following cities: Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville-Bowman, Louisville-Buechel Station, Louisville-Hurstbourne, Madisonville, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond, and Somerset. More offices may open in the future.

By June 30, 2022, nearly all driver’s licensing services will be transferred from local circuit court clerk’s offices to these regional offices. The next group of counties to make the transfer is set for May 24, and it includes Casey County.

Many people have been reluctant or unable to get their REAL ID due to COVID-19, but with restrictions now starting to ease, there may be a bottleneck effect on making appointments at these regional offices. If you want to make an appointment in the near future, go online as soon as possible to schedule the earliest available date and time. Do not wait up until the last minute.

Although the REAL IDs cost $48, but will be valid for eight years rather than four years for current licenses. A four-year standard option is available for half the cost. There are also discounts available depending on the expiration date of your current standard IDs. I encourage you to visit KYTC’s website to ensure you are familiar with this information. The Frequently Asked Questions page is informative and can answer most of your questions. You can call KYTC directly at 502-564-1257. Please do not hesitate to contact my office if you have any questions. I will be happy to help in any way I can.

If you have any thoughts or questions regarding this issue or any other, I certainly want to hear from you. You can contact me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181 or 270-692-6945. You can also email me at Jimmy.Higdon@LRC.KY.GOV.

Stay safe. God bless.

