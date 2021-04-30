Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, April 29, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Joseph Robert Karim, 39, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 3:36 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021. Arrested by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Travis Mattingly, 43, New Hope, theft by deception, include cold checks under $500; failure to appear. Bond is $500 unsecured. Booked at 9:06 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021. Arrested by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Joshua Dalton Taylor, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $10,250 cash. Booked at 10:08 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021. Arrested by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Terry, 48, Louisville, sexual abuse, first-degree; strangulation, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but less than $10,000; contempt of court. Bond total is $9,500 cash. Booked at 11:08 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021. Arrested by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Lee Howard Jr., 33, Bardstown, theft by deception, include cold checks under $500 (3 counts); failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; sell or transfer of simulated controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond total is $5,245 cash. Booked at 1:50 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021. Arrested by the Bardstown Police Department.

Aaron Samuel Patterson, 25, Bloomfield, burglary, second-degree; failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021. Arrested by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Louis Rogers Jr., 45, Bloomfield, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methampheatmine); possesson of drug paraphernalia; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). No bond listed. Booked at 4:58 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

Conal Bernard Boyatt, 55, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $1,058 cash. Booked at 6:04 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chadd Michael Shannon, 40, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 8:06 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 by the Bardstown Police Department.

