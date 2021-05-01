Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, April 30, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, April 30, 2021

Aimee Lynne Benson, 48, Bowling Green, failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $4,570 cash. Booked at 3:35 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, by the Barsdtown Police Department.

Aaliyah Rose Jewell, 22, Bloomfield, burglary, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 4:07 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Ryan Wilkins, 34, New Haven, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); unlawful possession of a weapon on school property; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 7:35 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-