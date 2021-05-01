Posted by admin

Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Durbin, 72

William “Bill” Durbin, 72, died and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 29, 2021. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War who served honorably in the Army, and achieved the rank of sergeant. During his service, he earned the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his heroic efforts. It brought him great joy to serve others and his community, he was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, a Master Mason in the Grand Lodge of Kentucky, and a Committeeman for Union 226. After retiring from Navistar, he enjoyed NASCAR, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Anna Lena Durbin; two sisters; two brothers; and one son-in-law.

He is survived by his wife, Kathie; four children, Lisa (Harold) Hall, Billy (Carrie Lynn) Durbin, Michael (Jessica) Hatfield and Tracy (Bo) Downs; three sisters; two brothers; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Tom Clark officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

