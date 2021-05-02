Posted by admin

Obituary: Anita Jean Mudd, 55, Bardstown

Anita Jean Mudd, 55, of Bardstown, died peacefully Friday, April 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville while surrounded by her family. She was born in Bardstown to the late Joseph Wilbur and Jewell Pauline Mudd.

ANITA JEAN MUDD

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by two sisters; and five brothers.

She is survived by her partner of 19 years, Randy Thompson; one daughter, Racheal Mudd (fiancé Angie Hurst); one son, Nicholas Thompson; five sisters; two brothers; and her beloved pets, Miss Mocha Mae, Jayde, and Patches.

At her request cremation was chosen.

The Memorial Service is 2 p.m. May 8, 2021, at the Fairfield Inn & Suites conference room in Bardstown.

-30-