Posted by admin

Obituary: Tina Marie Back, 54, Bardstown

Tina Marie Back, 54, of Bardstown, returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 29, 2021 with family by her side.

TINA MARIE BACK

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Wallen and Ruby Mooneyham.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Clyde Back; two daughters, Brittany Wade (Tony) and Kristy Roberts; one son, John Roberts; one stepson, Scott Back; one brother, Steve Wallen (Tammie); eight grandchildren, Kalyn, Brianna, Nevaeh, Khloe, Gavin, Samara, Gracie and Maverick; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, in the chapel at Hardy-Close Funeral Home, 285 S. Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with a graveside service in Mooneyham Cemetery at noon Tuesday, May 4, 2021,

Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-