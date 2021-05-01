Posted by admin

Obituary: Joe Oliver West, 73, New Haven

Joe Oliver West, 73, of New Haven, died, Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Era and a retired truck driver for Pepsi Cola and Keyboard Carriage.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Oliver and Rosa Frances Chriswell West; three sisters, Edna Frances West, Cassie Honeycutt and Bessie LaFollette; and two brothers, Rine “Buddy” West and Raymond West.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor “Ellie” West; one son, Joey (Dawn) West of Springfield, Tenn.; three stepdaughters, Lois Ann McNear and Rebecca (Detrick) Love, both of Hodgenville and Melissa (Joe) Booher of Mount Sherman; four stepsons, Michael Atwell, Richard Carter, Robert (Tammy) Hoback and James Hoback, all of Hodgenville; three sisters, Dora Brown, Barbara Nunn and Betty (Quincy) LaFollette, all of Hodgenville; three brothers, Lile (Peggy) West and Ernie (Vicki) West, both of Hodgenville and Frank West of Dawson Springs; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.

The funeral was Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Steve Campbell officiating. Burial was in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

The Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

