Posted by admin

City schools add assistant principals to high school, middle school and new elementary

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, May 2, 2021 — Bardstown City Schools has hired three new assistant principals to serve students in grades 3 through12. The additional assistant principals are part of the district’s plan to help students transition back into full-time in-person school next year.

“We recognize that the academic and socio-emotional learning needs of our students are going to be different when they return back to school,” Ryan P. Clark, the superintendent of Bardstown City Schools said through a press release. “Additional school leadership will be needed to support the needs of our students and monitor their progress.”

The three administrators will be an important component of the district’s learning support plan as they assist teacher plans for skills and credit recovery of our students.

AMANDA NOKES

AMANDA NOKES. Amanda Nokes has been named assistant principal of Bardstown High School. Nokes comes to Bardstown City Schools from Jefferson County Public Schools where she served as the exceptional child education implementation coach at Stuart Academy. Prior to that, she served as the assistant principal at the New Haven School in the Nelson County School District and as a special education teacher at Thomas Nelson High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Kentucky, a master of arts degree in education from Western Kentucky University and obtained her administrative certification from Spalding University.

“ I felt Mrs. Nokes is the perfect option because of her ambition to get the students more involved,” said Ebenezer Obeng, a junior at Bardstown High that participated in the interviews. “She sees potential for each and every one of us and sees it as crucial that we reach that potential. She has many plans to help us and make the step into adulthood easier for us and that is what I agree with the most.”

MATTHEW BARTLEY

MATTHEW BARTLEY. Matthew Bartley has been named assistant principal of Bardstown Middle School. Bartley, a Bardstown City School alumnus, graduated from Bardstown High School in 2004. He has been a math teacher at Bardstown Middle School for eight years and is currently the archery coach and videographer for the football team. Prior to his position at Bardstown, Bartley taught seventh-grade math for two years at Hebron Middle School in the Bullitt County Public School District. Bartley earned his bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Louisville, a master’s in education from the University of Louisville and an educational specialist degree in school administration from Asbury University.

“Mr. Barley has been a tremendous asset to BMS for eight years,” said Melissa Taylor, principal of Bardstown Middle. “Every day he goes above and beyond to engage students and seek out opportunities to collaborate with colleagues.”

MICHELLE SPALDING

MICHELLE SPALDING. Michelle Spalding has been named assistant principal of Bardstown Elementary. The first 10 years of her career was spent as an elementary teacher at Bardstown Elementary. Spalding has been an educational leader for the last 14 years at Bardstown City Schools. Her new role will support an increased student population at the new elementary school. Spalding’s expertise in elementary instruction will be critical as an additional grade level moves to the new Bardstown Elementary School. She earned her bachelor’s in early elementary education at Eastern Kentucky University and a master’s in education from Western Kentucky University. Spalding also holds a professional certificate for instructional leadership from the Education Professional Standards Board.

“Mrs. Spalding brings years of experience in curriculum and instruction to BES,” said Brian Courtney, principal of Bardstown Elementary. “ She has a true passion for collaborating with teachers to enhance student achievement and approaches her role as assistant principal with great enthusiasm.”

Bartley and Nokes will assume their roles in early June. To assist with the transition plan for the new elementary school, Spalding began her new position on April 12, 2021.

-30-