Posted by admin

Obituary: Carol Greenwell, 64, Bardstown

Carol Greenwell, 64, of Bardstown, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 5, 1956, in Lebanon and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Spencer and Adeline Mattingly; one sister, Angela Mattingly; two brothers, Donnie Mattingly and Howard Mattingly; and her mother-in-law, Imelda Greenwell.

She is survived by her husband, Joey Greenwell; one daughter, Melissa Mercer of Bardstown; one son, Mark Greenwell of Bardstown; five sisters, Mary Wilkerson of Springfield, Lillian Oliver of Frankfort, Jo Ann Hutchins, Elaine Greenwell, and Cathy Tharp, all of Bardstown; two brothers, Joe Pat Mattingly and Jerry Mattingly, both of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Ethan Mercer and Maxton Mercer, both of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Basilica St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Bethany Haven in Bardstown.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-