Obituary: Eddie Marksbury Jr., 93, Fairfield

Eddie Marksbury Jr., 93, of Fairfield, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Oct. 9, 1927, in Washington County to the late Eddie and Elizabeth Sutton Marksbury Sr. He was a lifelong farmer and was a member of Little Union Baptist Church. He was a hard working man and loved to play rook and pitch horseshoes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Lutz and Margaret Taylor; and five brothers, Russell Marksbury, JC Marksbury, Lorraine Marksbury, Bil Marksburyl and Donnie Marksbury.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Hahn Marksbury; one daughter, Wanda (Mike) Runner of Bloomfield; one son, Gary Marksbury of Bloomfield; one sister, Shirley (Jesse “JR”) Bowman of Taylorsville; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11: a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Will Sipes officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

