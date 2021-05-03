Posted by admin

Obituary: Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, May 2, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, May 2, 2021

John Wesley Connaughty, 29, Bardstown, No charges available. Booked at 1:48 a.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

Charles Stillman Yocum, 40, violation of a Kentucky protective order; harassing communications. No bond listed. Booked at 5:29 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brian Alan Spalding, 31, Loretto, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 10:06 a.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Danny James Smith, 26, Bardstown, flagrant non-support. No bond listed. Booked at 6:46 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.

-30-