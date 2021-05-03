Posted by admin

City of Bardstown’s annual water line flushing continues Monday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, May 3, 2021 — The City of Bardstown Water Department’s annual flushing program is underway. On Monday, May 3, 2021, flushing will occur in and around the Creek Chase Subdivision, as well as south of Bloomfield Road and will affect the following locations:

Glenview Dr.

Andrea Ct.

Haverly Dr.

Thruway Dr.

Allie Ct.

McDonald Dr.

Washington Ave.

Jefferson Ave.

Lincoln Ave.

Kennedy Ave.

Oakwood Dr.

Pin Oak Dr.

Walnut Grove Ct.

Woodlawn Rd.

During flushing, customers in these areas may experience discolored water or air in the lines. Please allow your faucet to run for a few minutes to clear any sediment particles and air bubbles that may have been trapped in your service lines.

The Bardstown Water Department would like to thank its customers for their cooperation during this maintenance program. Routine flushing is very important for maintaining quality drinking water.

If discoloration continues, please contact City Hall at 502-348-5947.

