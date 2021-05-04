Posted by admin

Obituary: Harry B. Mann, 82, Mount Washington

Harry B. Mann, 82, of Mount Washington, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home. He was a native of Marion County, a retired U.S. Navy veteran with 20 years of service, and a retired employee of General Electric Co. He was also a member of the Bloomfield Masonic Lodge and Bloomfield American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Guilia Mann; and one sister, Helen Warner, and two brothers, Charles Mann and J.W. Mann.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Kathryn Mann; two daughters, Pam Crouch and Peggy Johnson (Scotty); two grandchildren, Lynetta Scholle (Danny) and Kelsey Crouch; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel Johnson, Jared and Baylee Murphy; and a host of extended family and friends.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Highland Memory Gardens with military honors.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, and after 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home.

Memorial gifts in his memory are suggested to be made to the American Cancer Society or Hosparus of Louisville.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

