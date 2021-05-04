Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas Lawrence ‘Larry’ Mattingly Sr., 71, Bardstown

Thomas Lawrence “Larry” Mattingly Sr., 71, of Bardstown, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home. He was born July 4, 1949 in Loretto to the late Joseph Linton and Lillian Lyvers Mattingly. He was the owner of Mattingly Silos, a member of the Catholic faith and a U.S. Army veteran. He cherished his grandson Will (whom called him Pap Pap) and all the time they spent together. He also liked the outdoors with fishing, and dirt track racing. He liked watching boxing, and loved his cat “Duke” that stayed by his side every day.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Ann Mattingly, Janet Cissell, Rosie Mattingly, Anthony Mattingly, Francis Mattingly, Charlie Mattingly and Arthur Mattingly.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Doris O’Bryan Mattingly; one daughter, Stephanie Mattingly of Bardstown; one son, Thomas L.“Tommy” (Jessica) Mattingly Jr. of Bardstown; seven sisters, Marlene Mattingly, Sara (Howard) Hutchins, Norma (Jerry) O’Daniel, Patty (Walt) Mattingly, Margaret (Mike) Reece, Mary Ann (Jackie) Riggs, and Theresa (Johnnie) Mullen; five brothers, Joe (Rose) Mattingly, Bernie (Janie) Mattingly, Bill (Sabra) Mattingly, Steve (PJ) Mattingly and Jude Mattingly; and one grandson, William Thomas “Will” Mattingly.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021,at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the St. Vincent de Paul Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

