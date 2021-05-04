Posted by admin

Obituary: James Elliott Miller, 39, Bardstown

James Elliott Miller, 39, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 20, 1981, in Louisville. He was an employee for Hayden Steel, a 2000 graduate of Nelson County High School, and 2004 graduate of University of Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Duncan; paternal grandparents, Herbert “Hawk” and Patricia “Patsy” Miller; and one uncle, Greg Miller.

He is survived by his mother, Diane Miller of Bardstown; his father, Glenn Miller of Loretto; one brother, Jacob (Lee) Miller of Bardstown; his maternal grandmother, Grace Duncan of Bardstown; one niece, Brooke Cooper; one nephew, Kaleb Miller; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery with Pastor Chris Godbey officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, and 10-11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Isaiah House.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

