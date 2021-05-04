Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary ‘Cathy’ Stovall, 84, Bardstown

Mary “Cathy” Stovall, 84, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at Jefferson Manor. She was born Nov. 5, 1936, in Nelson County. She was a homemaker, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was preceded by her husband, Robert Stovall; her parents, William and Mary Margaret Masterson; and one brother, Charles William Masterson.

She is survived by one daughter, Julie Werner; one son, Robert W. Stovall; one sister, Mary Margaret St. Peter; one brother, James F. Masterson; and one grandson, Evan Werner.

The funeral is noon Friday, May 7, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 7, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

