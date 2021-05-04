Posted by admin

Obituary: Draven Richard Greenwell, 18, Bloomfield

Draven Richard Greenwell, 18, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, May4, 2021, in a motor vehicle collision. He was loved, sweet, smart and funny. He had a huge heart and gave himself to his friends and family freely. He would have graduated from Nelson County High School this month. He was an employee of Walmart, was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and attended Camp Hendon diabetes camp every summer.

He was a hard worker and had a bright future in front of him. He was taken from us far too soon and is missed terribly.

He is survived by his mother, Jenica S. Greenwell; his father, Joseph Davis of Bloomfield; his grandmothers, Donna Downs and Gayle Mooke; his grandfathers, Wayne Greenwell and Michael Davis; his aunts, Rebecca (Daniel) Quinn), Miranda (Devon) Greenwell-Hall, and Jennifer (Jimmy) Vineyard; and his cousins, Gabriella, Daniel, Abygale and Brendan.

The prayer service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Johnson officiating. Burial is in St. Gregory Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Camp Hendon camphendon.org/donate or to gofundme.com/f/draven-richard-greenwell-memorial in memory of Draven.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

