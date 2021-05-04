Posted by admin

Bloomfield teenager dies in early Tuesday morning crash on East John Rowan

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 (Additional updates 5:45 p.m.) — A Bloomfield teen died in a two-vehicle crash that happed just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, on East John Rowan Blvd. just east of Spencer Mattingly Lane.

DRAVEN RICHARD GREENWELL

Draven Richard Greenwell, 18, of Bloomfield died of injuries in the crash.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Greenwell’s 2006 Toyota Matrix passenger car apparently crossed the center line and into the southbound lane where it struck a commercial tractor-trailer operated by Rodney Rainwater, 56, of Somerset. Rainwater was not injured in the crash.

The accident closed KY 245 until mid morning while Kentucky State Police investigators worked to determine what happened.

Greenwell was a senior at Nelson County High School, and according to family members, had just left his co-op job. He was set to graduate from NCHS in approximately two weeks.

The collision is still under investigation by KSP reconstructionist Detective Bryan Washer.

FULL OBITUARY. Draven Richard Greenwell, 18, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, May4, 2021, in a motor vehicle collision. He was loved, sweet, smart and funny. He had a huge heart and gave himself to his friends and family freely. He would have graduated from Nelson County High School this month. He was an employee of Walmart, was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and attended Camp Hendon diabetes camp every summer.

He was a hard worker and had a bright future in front of him. He was taken from us far too soon and is missed terribly.

He is survived by his mother, Jenica S. Greenwell; his father, Joseph Davis of Bloomfield; his grandmothers, Donna Downs and Gayle Mooke; his grandfathers, Wayne Greenwell and Michael Davis; his aunts, Rebecca (Daniel) Quinn), Miranda (Devon) Greenwell-Hall, and Jennifer (Jimmy) Vineyard; and his cousins, Gabriella, Daniel, Abygale and Brendan.

The prayer service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Johnson officiating. Burial is in St. Gregory Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Camp Hendon camphendon.org/donate or to gofundme.com/f/draven-richard-greenwell-memorial in memory of Draven.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-