Posted by admin

Former daycare worker arrested on abuse charges following police investigation

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 — A former Bardstown daycare worker is facing child abuse charges following an investigation by the Bardstown Police Department.

HEATHER NICOLE JENT

According to a BPD press release, the department became aware of an incident that took place Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Little Angels Primary House daycare, 830 Pennsylvania Ave. in Bardstown. Police interviewed the child’s mother, who had also posted video of an incident involving her two-year-old foster child on Facebook. That video shows a daycare employee spraying a child with a spray bottle with what appears to be water.

According to a WDRB story posted Monday, the employee — Heather Nicole Jent — was terminated by the daycare.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting physical evidence, police obtained an arrest warrant for terminated daycare worker.

Heather Nicole Jent, 35, of Bardstown, was arrested by Bardstown Police and charged with a single count of fourth-degree assault (child abuse). She was lodged at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday in Nelson County Jail. No bond has been set yet.

The child’s foster parent, April Tonge, was protesting outside the daycare earlier this week and had hopes of getting the facility closed down.

The daycare is owned by former Bardstown Mayor John Royalty. Royalty served just over two years of his four-year term as mayor before he was removed by the city council after an investigation into a variety of allegations of wrongdoing during his administration.

-30-