Walter Hall Road to close Thursday for culvert replacement work

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 — The culvert near 2690 Walter Hall Road is to be replaced Thursday, May 6, 2021. Work will begin about 8:30 a.m. that day, and should take about a day to complete. During the work, Walter Hall Road will be closed at the work site in both directions.

