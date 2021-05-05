Posted by admin

Obituary: Betty Ann Woford, 87, Bloomfield

Betty Ann Woford, 87, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Marion County to the late Elmer E. and Frances Stumph McCarty. She was a homemaker and a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church.

BETTY ANN WOFORD

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Ray Woford; one daughter, Linda Cox; two sisters, Geneva Bird and Christine Warner; and five brothers, JL McCarty, Edward J. McCarty, William L. McCarty, James M. McCarty, and Richard C. McCarty.

She is survived by two sons, Albert Ray (Monica) Woford of Fairfield and David L. (Lisa) Woford of Bloomfield; two sisters, Georgie W. Penagraph and Fronia Bell Curtsinger, both of Lebanon; three brothers, Bobby G. (Judy) McCarty of Lebanon, Roy T. McCarty of Taylorsville and Herman D. McCarty of Louisville; one-in-law, Vincent Cox; eight grandchildren, Rebecca Woford, Ryan Woford, David Wayne Woford and Chad Albert Woford, Nedlie Lyon, Karlee Lyon, Tanner Lyon and Daniel Lyon; and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Jaxson

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Bloomfield Baptist Church with Bro. Richard Carwile officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield and after 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-