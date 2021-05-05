Posted by admin

Obituary: Russell ‘Tadpole’ Jeffires Jr., 84, Bardstown

Russell “Tadpole” Jeffires Jr., 84, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born June 18, 1936, in Shepherdsville to the late Russell Sr. and Irene Richards Jeffires. He was a retired equipment operator for Medusa Aggregates. He was a former member of the Sportsman club and a former employee for Marvin Greenwell Farms. He was an avid turtle hunter, fisherman and loved betting on the horses.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by three sisters, Dorothy Bell, Thelma Powers, and Shirley Jackson.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Irene Vittitoe Jeffires; two daughters, Judy Crane of New Haven and Nancy Ulrich of Bardstown; four sons, Danny Jeffires (Jan) of New Haven, Ronnie Jeffires (Pearl) of Loretto, Jimmy Jeffires of Brandenburg and Wayne Jeffires (Jerrie) of New Haven; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and one nephew.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

