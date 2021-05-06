Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — May 3-5, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

James Lawrence Clan, 43, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 6:34 p.m Wednesday, May 5, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Dale Hamilton, 41, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $351.75 cash. Booked at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Heather Nicole Jent, 35, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (child abuse). No bond listed. Booked at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.

Jerry Ray Wright, 47, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $3,500 cash. Booked at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, May 3, 2021

Angela Dawn Lavespere, 21, Bardstown. Serving bench warrant for court. Bond is $2,000. Booked at 2:14 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021.

Angela M. Fogle, 43, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed. Booked at 8:48 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Karen McClain, 63, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed. Booked at 1:17 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

