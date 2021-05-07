Posted by admin

Obituary: Jeffery Lee Wilcox, 42, Bardstown

Jeffery Lee Wilcox, 42, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 14, 1979, in Bardstown.

He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Barbara Wilcox of Bardstown; two brothers, Robert Barnes and Christopher Wilcox (Meghan), both of Bardstown; several stepbrothers and sisters; nieces and nephews Bridgett Wilcox, Jonathon Wilcox and Zachary Wilcox; and many other nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Monday, May 10, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Summers officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 10, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

